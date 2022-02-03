Hamburger icon
Jurgen Damm’s days seems numbered at Atlanta United

July 4, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United midfielder Jurgen Damm (22) battles for possession of the ball against Columbus Crew defender Waylon Francis (14) during the second half at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Instead of loaning Jurgen Damm, it seems likely that Atlanta United will buy out the winger’s contract, allowing him to become a free agent.

That’s a different direction than what Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said about Damm before the preseason, and what the team said last week.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda told media in Mexico, as reported by Dirty South Soccer, that Damm wasn’t in the team’s plans and that he is training by himself.

Damm, 29, had the fourth-highest salary ($1,582,509) among the team’s players in 2021 but had no goals or assists in 10 appearances. His totals with Atlanta United are zero goals and four assists in 28 appearances. He joined the club on a free transfer during the 2020 season.

Bocanegra said before the season that Damm’s lack of production could be traced to playing in a formation that didn’t suit his strengths. He is considered one of the fastest players in the world. Bocanegra laughed when asked if the team was considering buying out his contract.

But if Damm no longer is in the team’s plans, and they can’t find a team that will take him on loan or a transfer, which is unlikely, the team will have to either buy out his contract or bring him back into the fold. MLS teams are allowed to buy out one contract each season. Some of the General Allocation Money raised with the sale of George Bello could go to buying out as much as 50% of Damm’s contract. The club would have to buy out the contract before the season to free space under the salary cap. Doing so during the season provides no relief.

The team offered no answer Thursday when asked about the status of another player, Erik Lopez, who may not be in its plans this season. He was going to be loaned to Banfield in Argentina, but the deal wasn’t completed. Lopez returned to Atlanta and the club earlier this week. The team is in Mexico training.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

