Jurgen Damm’s days seems numbered at Atlanta United

Instead of loaning Jurgen Damm, it seems likely that Atlanta United will buy out the winger’s contract, allowing him to become a free agent.
That’s a different direction than what Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said about Damm before the preseason, and what the team said last week.
Manager Gonzalo Pineda told media in Mexico, as reported by Dirty South Soccer, that Damm wasn’t in the team’s plans and that he is training by himself.
Damm, 29, had the fourth-highest salary ($1,582,509) among the team’s players in 2021 but had no goals or assists in 10 appearances. His totals with Atlanta United are zero goals and four assists in 28 appearances. He joined the club on a free transfer during the 2020 season.
Bocanegra said before the season that Damm’s lack of production could be traced to playing in a formation that didn’t suit his strengths. He is considered one of the fastest players in the world. Bocanegra laughed when asked if the team was considering buying out his contract.
But if Damm no longer is in the team’s plans, and they can’t find a team that will take him on loan or a transfer, which is unlikely, the team will have to either buy out his contract or bring him back into the fold. MLS teams are allowed to buy out one contract each season. Some of the General Allocation Money raised with the sale of George Bello could go to buying out as much as 50% of Damm’s contract. The club would have to buy out the contract before the season to free space under the salary cap. Doing so during the season provides no relief.
The team offered no answer Thursday when asked about the status of another player, Erik Lopez, who may not be in its plans this season. He was going to be loaned to Banfield in Argentina, but the deal wasn’t completed. Lopez returned to Atlanta and the club earlier this week. The team is in Mexico training.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
