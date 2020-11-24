Jackson Conway may soon sign with Atlanta United

Items from Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra’s news conference Tuesday, in which he discussed the players who won’t return either because the team chose not to pick up the options on their contracts, or because the team doesn’t want to re-sign them.
- The team will have news soon on Jackson Conway, a player for Atlanta United 2 who said he would like to sign a Homegrown contract with the club. He scored six goals in 10 games for Atlanta United 2 in USL this season..
- Efrain Morales, a defender who will sign a Homegrown contract in January, can’t be on Atlanta United’s provisional roster for its upcoming game against Club America in the quarterfinals of the Champions League because he isn’t registered for the club this year.
- Bocanegra said the team feels good about its self-analysis following its disappointing 2020 season and some of the results should show in the players signed for next season.
- The team feels good about the room it has under the salary cap for next season, saying the team will be able strengthen for next season.
- He wouldn’t say if Marcelino Moreno’s contract as a Designated Player can be bought down to TAM-level status next season.
- Manuel Castro, a player on loan whose option wasn’t picked up, has a tremendous work rate and desire who wasn’t helped by a logjam at his position as a right midfielder.