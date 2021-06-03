Jack Collison named Atlanta United 2′s manager

Jack Collison has been promoted to the role of Atlanta United 2′s manager, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Collison, 32, coached Atlanta United’s Under-17 Academy team. He replaces Tony Annan, who resigned in April to become South Carolina’s men’s soccer coach. He remained with Atlanta United 2 until managing his final game last week.
The team hasn’t confirmed the promotion.
Atlanta United 2 (2-2-2) will host Louisville City on Sunday in Kennesaw.
Collison joined Atlanta United in August 2019 after a professional playing career that included appearances for West Ham, Bournemouth, Wigan and Peterborough United. Collison was best known for his play at West Ham, where he made 121 appearances and scored 14 goals from 2007-14. He made 17 appearances for the Wales national team.
Collison is the fourth manager in Atlanta United 2′s history. His coaching resume includes working in the academies at Peterborough from 2015-17, and West Ham.
Managing Atlanta United 2 requires a personality that understands that player development, and not the win-loss record, is the most important aspect of the job, president Darren Eales said last week.