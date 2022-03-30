Noah Cobb ready to start learning with Atlanta United 2

Noah Cobb, Atlanta United 2′s newest player and one who will become a Homegrown with Atlanta United next year, doesn’t sound like the 16-year-old that he is.
Speaking to journalists for the first time since his Homegrown signing was announced last week, Cobb, a centerback who resides in Marietta, covered a range of topics without a lot of “umms,” “you knows” or arrogance. It underscored Atlanta United 2 coach Jack Collison’s description of him as “humble.”
“It was a lot of work in progress,” Cobb said. “But really the work starts now. Developing in the Academy, it was tough. It was fun. But now stepping up to the professional level is more responsibility. So you’ve got to take that and keep working.”
Cobb said he learned in November that the team was interested in signing him. Discussions continued in January. Cobb joined the first team for its preseason training, which included a trip to Mexico, and played in many of the friendlies with the second team. He said he was nervous when the trip started, but leaned on other Homegrowns such as Caleb Wiley and Tyler Wolff for the day to day.
“It was more of like earning the respect of the guys, going out there working hard and listening,” he said.
Cobb relied on veterans such as Miles Robinson, Brad Guzan, Alex de John and Mikey Ambrose to learn about being a professional defender. He said most of the teachings were about how to defend crosses, taking things that seem simple and making them easier.
When the MLS season started, Cobb moved to the 2′s, where he has started its first four games in the USL Championship. He had 11 appearances, with nine starts, for the team last season.
He said his goal is to lead the 2′s to the playoffs for the first time. He also wants to try to become a leader in the locker room.
Because Cobb grew up as a midfielder in Chattanooga, Tenn., he said his strengths are his ability to play with the ball and his speed.
Next season, when he should be back in training camp with the first team as a professional in his first season, he said he wants to apply what he has learned and see how far it takes him.
“It’s not going to be an all of a sudden thing,” he said. “I’m going have to work for it. But there’s no real time line. I think I can take my time ease into it. Just continue working and and see what that see what happens after that.”
