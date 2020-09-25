Chicago an important opportunity for Atlanta United

Atlanta United used an aggressive press that resulted in the team expending a lot of energy. Glass, Jeff Larentowicz and Lennon expressed confidence after the game that it could maintain the pace in coming games. After Sunday, Atlanta United won’t play again until October 3 so it will have a chance to rest.

“If the commitment is there, I think it’s certainly possible that we can play that way," Larentowicz said. "I think building up the stamina of the team, to find the right moments to do it, to not press within the game so that you have the ability to do it for longer stretches throughout the 90 minutes is probably what we need to do next but it is just one game and we have to look at all the positives and carry it through to the weekend.”

Second, Atlanta United (4-7-2) is in the 10th and final playoff spot in the East. Chicago (3-7-2) is in 12th. Points won by Atlanta United or split keeps distance between it and the four teams below it in the race for the postseason. There are 10 games remaining. Including Sunday’s, Atlanta United will play five teams that are currently at most three points ahead of it or below it in that stretch of games.

“Will be case next number of weeks,” Glass said. “The bottom few teams are still able to get into the playoffs with 2-3 wins. If we can look after our own back every week. not all teams can win every week. To me the biggest, most important thing is to look after ourselves.”