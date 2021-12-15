Charlotte selects Atlanta United’s Walkes in expansion draft

Atlanta United will received $50,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange for Walkes.

Walkes will be remembered as one of the team’s leaders in 2021. If a player was needed, particularly after a tough loss, Walkes would frequently step up for interviews.

He was made available during the expansion draft because teams could only protect 12 players from a 30-man roster. Other reasons may include that Vice President Carlos Bocanegra and manager Gonzalo Pineda have hinted at a possible formation shift, which may eliminate one of the three centerbacks. The team also has Homegrown signings George Campbell, Bryce Washington and Efrain Morales, in the pipeline.

Other players left unprotected were: midfielder Mo Adams, fullback Mikey Ambrose, centerback Joshua Bauer, winger Jurgen Damm, centerback Alex De John, fullback Ronald Hernandez (who is on loan from Aberdeen), midfielder Emerson Hyndman, goalkeeper Alec Kann, striker Erik Lopez, goalkeeper Ben Lundgaard, winger Jake Mulraney, midfielder Amar Sejdic and striker Erick Torres.

The maximum 12 players the team protected were winger Luiz Araujo, midfielder Ezequiel Barco, Franco, fullback Andrew Gutman (who is on loan to the Red Bulls), goalkeeper Brad Guzan, midfielder Franco Ibarra, fullback Brooks Lennon, striker Josef Martinez, midfielder Marcelino Moreno, Robinson, midfielder Matheus Rossetto and midfielder Santiago Sosa.

Protected because they are Homegrowns were fullback George Bello, Campbell, winger Machop Chol, striker Jackson Conway, Morales, centerback Bryce Washington and midfielder Tyler Wolff.

Charlotte also selected Austin forward McKinze Gaines, D.C. United defender Joseph Mora, LAFC defender Tristan Blackmon and NYCFC’s Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

Roster building will continue for all of the MLS clubs on Wednesday with the opening of free agency and end-of-year waivers.