“Chance” Atlanta United’s Barco plays against Toronto

Glass said that Barco, Marcelino Moreno and Franco Escobar trained on Friday. They will be evaluated and a decision made after Saturday’s training session. Moreno, a midfielder and Designated Player, and Escobar, a defender, didn’t play in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Miami. Glass said the three actually trained more than the rest of the group on Friday. Barco, a midfielder and Designated Player, has missed the past seven games with an undisclosed injury but has been consistently described as day to day by Glass and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra.

Atlanta United will needs its best players to play arguably its best game this season to have a chance to defeat Toronto, which has twice as many points (38-19) as the Five Stripes and is leading the race for the Supporters’ Shield. Atlanta United in the 10th and final playoff spot in the East. It could finish the weekend as high as eighth or as low as 12th, depending upon other results.