Campbell plays well as DM for Atlanta United

Atlanta United defender George Campbell #32 runs with the ball during the 2022 Opening Day match against Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, United States on Saturday March 5, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Put into a challenging situation with the unexpected absence of Ozzie Alonso, George Campbell acquitted himself well as a defensive midfielder in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Colorado, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda.

Campbell was brought in as a player-to-player swap when the team announced Saturday afternoon that Alonso was unable to play as a precautionary measure after consulting with the team’s cardiologist.

“He played there a few times last year, and I think he did well in that regard,” Pineda said. “So part of the idea of putting George Campbell there is not changing a lot, the dynamic and what we trained the whole week.”

Campbell played 64 minutes, had 47 touches and dominated the game for a stretch of minutes in the first half. He should have had an assist on a pass to Tyler Wolff, whose shot to the far post was stopped by the outstretched right leg of goalkeeper William Yarbrough. Campbell won possession four times and completed 84.4% of his passes. He put one shot on target.

Campbell was forced into the lineup because the team has no other available defensive midfielder and there is no timetable yet on their return. Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra are in Argentina attempting to secure green cards. Sosa missed all of the preseason because of offseason surgery. Alonso has two appointments with cardiologists next week, according to Pineda. Another part of the equation is the team will be without Miles Robinson next week because he picked up two yellow cards against Colorado. Campbell may be needed to play alongside Alan Franco as the second centerback.

Amar Sejdic, who played alongside Campbell in the midfield, said that he and midfielder Matheus Rossetto did what they could to help Campbell before the game.

“You always have to check your shoulders, be aware of the space, scanning,” Sejdic said. “Be aware of where your other midfielders are so you can combine but I think he did well.”

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

