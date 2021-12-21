Bocanegra: Robinson, Franco will be back with Atlanta United

The club is working with the league and Scottish club Aberdeen on bringing back right fullback Ronald Hernandez, who spent this past season on loan. Bocanegra said it hasn’t been determined if Hernandez will join on loan or transfer. Hernandez made 13 appearances last season.

The club is having conversations with Lanus in Argentina on bringing back goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo. Bocanegra said it hasn’t been determined if it will be on loan or purchase. Rios Novo, 19, was one of the heroes in the club’s win at Alajuelense in its first Champions League game last season. He started 20 games for Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship. He made 76 saves with a save percentage of 67.6. The club currently has two goalkeepers, Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira. Bocanegra said the club will add a third goalkeeper.

Possibly leaving the club, at least on loan, are striker Erik Lopez and winger Jurgen Damm.

Lopez, 20, made 18 appearances and scored one goal last season. He struggled to earn consistent playing time under three different managers. Bocanegra said clubs in South America and Mexico are interested in bringing him in. Atlanta United is interested in loaning him if it can find the right situation, Bocanegra said.

“Most important thing for him at this stage is to be playing and to continue to be developing as a No. 9 or second forward,” Bocanegra said. Lopez was purchased by the club from Olimpia in Paraguay during the 2020 season.

Damm made 10 appearances for the club last season and again failed to consistently contribute. Because 2022 is a World Cup year, Bocanegra said that Damm would like consistent playing time in an attempt to improve the probability of being selected to play for Mexico. There were reports on Monday of several clubs showing interest in the speedy winger. Damm was brought in to Atlanta United on a free transfer during the 2020 season.

“We are open to find a situation that works for him if it makes sense for everybody,” Bocanegra said.

Bocanegra said there are no updates on the potential sales of midfielder Ezequiel Barco and fullback George Bello, or the possible purchase of midfielder Thiago Almada.

Bello and fullback Brooks Lennon just finished the U.S. December camp, which culminated with a 1-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18. Both players started. It was Lennon’s first appearance. Bocanegra said he was pleased for both players and thinks they, like Robinson, will push to get called into the January camp. The U.S. will play El Salvador on Jan. 27, Canada on Jan. 30 and Honduras on Feb. 2.

Speaking about players recovering from injuries, Bocanegra said that midfielder Emerson Hyndman is progressing well in his rehab after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee. Bocanegra said that Hyndman is able to change-of-direction exercises as well as work with the ball.

Midfielder Santiago Sosa is recovering well from hernia surgery performed in late November.

Striker Josef Martinez is also doing well with his offseason training plan. He is among many of the team’s players who have been in or around the training ground following the offseason plans put together by the team’s training and sports science staff.

“Everyone got to take a big deep breath and is preparing for next year, already,” Bocanegra said. “It’s a really good mentality for everyone.”

