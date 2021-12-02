Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson named MLS Best XI for 2021

Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson was named to the MLS Best XI for 2021, the league announced Thursday.
It is the second Best XI honor for Robinson after the defender was named in 2019.
The MLS Best XI recognizes the league’s top players at each position as determined by media, players, and club technical staffs.
Robinson started 25 of his 26 MLS appearances in 2021 and was named to his first MLS All-Star team. The 24-year-old ranked second in MLS in duel success rate (min. 100 duels) at 66.83 % behind teammate Ezequiel Barco. In the 25 matches in which he played 90 minutes, Atlanta conceded an average of .92 goals per match and tallied nine shutouts. He scored his first career MLS goal against FC Cincinnati in the regular-season finale and recorded his first MLS assist on May 29 against Nashville SC.
On the international level, Robinson became a regular starter for the United States Men’s National Team in 2021, including starting six of the seven World Cup Qualifying matches this cycle. Robinson also started all six matches and scored two goals at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup where he helped the U.S. secure five clean sheets and scored the game-winning goal in the final to defeat Mexico 1-0. He has 15 career appearances and three goals with the USMNT.
2021 MLS Best XI
Goalkeeper: Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
Defenders: Yeimar Gomez (Seattle Sounders FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)
Midfielders: Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC)
Forwards: Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution), Valentin Castellanos (New York City FC), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders FC)
