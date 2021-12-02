Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson named MLS Best XI for 2021

Robinson started 25 of his 26 MLS appearances in 2021 and was named to his first MLS All-Star team. The 24-year-old ranked second in MLS in duel success rate (min. 100 duels) at 66.83 % behind teammate Ezequiel Barco. In the 25 matches in which he played 90 minutes, Atlanta conceded an average of .92 goals per match and tallied nine shutouts. He scored his first career MLS goal against FC Cincinnati in the regular-season finale and recorded his first MLS assist on May 29 against Nashville SC.

On the international level, Robinson became a regular starter for the United States Men’s National Team in 2021, including starting six of the seven World Cup Qualifying matches this cycle. Robinson also started all six matches and scored two goals at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup where he helped the U.S. secure five clean sheets and scored the game-winning goal in the final to defeat Mexico 1-0. He has 15 career appearances and three goals with the USMNT.