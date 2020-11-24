Bocanegra: No update on Atlanta United coaching search

Atlanta United’s timeline for hiring a new manager by the end of the year hasn’t changed, Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said on Tuesday.
Bocanegra said that supporters shouldn’t be worried that there hasn’t been any news with work on the 2021 season already beginning with the team announcing several contract options on Tuesday.
“We don’t talk about rumors,” he said. “We keep our stuff in house. Hopefully we can have something by the end of the year; but, if not, I wouldn’t get too concerned.”
Bocanegra said that Stephen Glass, who took over as interim manager when the club and Frank de Boer parted ways in July, will manage the team during its game against Club America in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in Orlando on December 15 or 16. Bocanegra said the team hoped to learn within coming days which date the game will be played.
