Atop to-do list: Atlanta United working to improve in final third

“I think that’s just being more aggressive in the attack and throwing numbers forward and getting guys in the box when the ball gets wide,” Lennon said.

The departures of two key designated players in Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis are undoubtedly significant factors to the team’s scoring struggles. Almada was responsible for 11 goals and 16 assists last season while Giakoumakis’ 17 goals earned him the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year award. Both were recently sold to Brazil’s Botafogo and Liga MX’s Cruz Azul, respectively. While the hefty transfer fees from both sales have loaded the club’s coffers for the upcoming summer window, the team is having to learn how to create with the players it has until replacement designated players are brought in.

“Those guys (Almada and Giakoumakis) are gone and not here anymore, so we need to rely on the players that we’re putting on the field to create chances and score goals for us,” Lennon said.

Interim head coach Rob Valentino shared that multiple players were stepping up to fill the gaps left by Almada and Giakoumakis.

“It’s not only just about midfielders, but it’s about how we build an attack,” Valentino said, “Whether that’s with center backs and what passes they’re looking for, or how the front players manipulate the backlines to either play in behind or play in between spaces.”

Valentino also stated that he was unhappy with the team’s inability to get a shot on target against Montreal, citing the need for players to take more aggressive decisions in transition moments. Attacking and defending in transition moments was the focus of Monday’s training session.

“We’ll look at how we can manipulate the next opponent and create more shots on goal,” Valentino said.

Valentino expressed doubts about Edwin Mosquera’s availability for Wednesday’s match against New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Colombian winger was seen training individually on Monday as he recovers from a knee injury. Atlanta United will also be without center backs Noah Cobb, who has joined the U.S. men’s Under-20 national team to compete in the CONCACAF championships, and Gregersen, who will serve a one-match ban following his red card against Montreal. Left back Caleb Wiley is away with the U.S. Olympic squad and new signing Pedro Amador cannot play until the transfer window opens on July 18, making both unavailable for Wednesday.

With multiple players taken out of Atlanta United’s backline for this match, Valentino called on available players to step in and hinted at a possible change of formation.

“We have some players that can step in and do their job, so whatever the formation might be or their roles might be, there will be players there to step in when their number’s called,” Valentino said