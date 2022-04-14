Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada pleased with his start

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada said he is pleased with his performances in his first games with the MLS team.
Describing himself as a player who tries to provide solutions, Almada has one goal and arguably was the team’s best player with a team-high six chances created Sunday in the team’s 1-0 loss at Charlotte. Atlanta United will host Cincinnati on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“I’m always trying to get my best for the team and do everything that I can to continue improving and continue to help the team, so I’m feeling comfortable,” he said.
Almada said he is developing a good relationship with Marcelino Moreno in the central or left midfield. There are times when the two combine, and they can carve through a defense. There also are times when they get too close to each other, limiting their effectiveness because they are easier to defend. A heat map from last week’s game showed that the two typically received the ball in almost the exact spot on the field.
Manager Gonzalo Pineda said he disagrees that they aren’t as effective when they are close to each other. He said he wants his main players to combine, rather than one be on the right and the other on the left. But he acknowledges that there needs to be better positional awareness at times, and they have been working on that.
“Sometimes we find ourselves in the same spaces, but someone always needs to be occupying the space, but I think we’re still getting to know each other,” Almada said. “That’s something that we’ll continue to do over the course of these games.”
Almada likely will work with his third different starting striker Saturday. He’s started underneath Josef Martinez against D.C. United and then Dom Dwyer against Charlotte. Pineda implied Thursday that Ronaldo Cisneros likely will start Saturday.
Almada didn’t seem concerned about the constant change or ability to develop chemistry with his new teammates.
“Every player has different qualities,” he said. “But everyone who’s out there is always trying to give their best for the team, trying to help the team, so that that’s always the main focus.”
