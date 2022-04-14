Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada pleased with his start

“Sometimes we find ourselves in the same spaces, but someone always needs to be occupying the space, but I think we’re still getting to know each other,” Almada said. “That’s something that we’ll continue to do over the course of these games.”

Almada likely will work with his third different starting striker Saturday. He’s started underneath Josef Martinez against D.C. United and then Dom Dwyer against Charlotte. Pineda implied Thursday that Ronaldo Cisneros likely will start Saturday.

Almada didn’t seem concerned about the constant change or ability to develop chemistry with his new teammates.

“Every player has different qualities,” he said. “But everyone who’s out there is always trying to give their best for the team, trying to help the team, so that that’s always the main focus.”

