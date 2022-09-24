ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada makes debut for Argentina

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada made his international debut for Argentina’s national team in Friday’s 3-0 win against Honduras in Miami.

Almada was subbed on in the 54th minute. He completed 20 of his 22 passes, created one chance and took one shot.

Almada is in his first season with Atlanta United. He has six goals and leads the team with 11 assists. He started the season slowly, sometimes playing attacking midfielder and sometimes being played on the wing by manager Gonzalo Pineda. Almada settled in as attacking midfielder and is sixth in MLS in chances created (69).

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Appearing for Argentina likely will result in his transfer value increasing. There were reports from various outlets last week that Almada’s agent, Augustin Jimenez, is contacting teams in Europe.

Atlanta United purchased Almada, who is 21 years old, from Velez Sarsfield for a reported fee of $16 million.

Atlanta United has two games remaining in the regular season. It is in ninth place with 40 points and trails seventh-place Miami by two points in the race for the final playoff spot.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia grinds out win over Kent State1h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Bill Fulcher, former Georgia Tech football player and coach, dies in Augusta
3h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Johnson ready to earn his minutes in Hawks’ regular rotation
2h ago

Georgia Tech-Central Florida: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech-Central Florida: TV, online, radio information

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Falcons’ Frank Darby promoted to active roster for Sunday
44m ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta United: Does possession matter?
Setting up Atlanta United’s playoff chase
Atlanta United starting to build momentum late in MLS season
Featured

Credit: Rusty Lynn

Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Week 6 high school football scoreboard
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top