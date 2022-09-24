Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada makes debut for Argentina

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada made his international debut for Argentina’s national team in Friday’s 3-0 win against Honduras in Miami.
Almada was subbed on in the 54th minute. He completed 20 of his 22 passes, created one chance and took one shot.
Almada is in his first season with Atlanta United. He has six goals and leads the team with 11 assists. He started the season slowly, sometimes playing attacking midfielder and sometimes being played on the wing by manager Gonzalo Pineda. Almada settled in as attacking midfielder and is sixth in MLS in chances created (69).
Appearing for Argentina likely will result in his transfer value increasing. There were reports from various outlets last week that Almada’s agent, Augustin Jimenez, is contacting teams in Europe.
Atlanta United purchased Almada, who is 21 years old, from Velez Sarsfield for a reported fee of $16 million.
Atlanta United has two games remaining in the regular season. It is in ninth place with 40 points and trails seventh-place Miami by two points in the race for the final playoff spot.
