Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada makes debut for Argentina

Almada was subbed on in the 54th minute. He completed 20 of his 22 passes, created one chance and took one shot.

Almada is in his first season with Atlanta United. He has six goals and leads the team with 11 assists. He started the season slowly, sometimes playing attacking midfielder and sometimes being played on the wing by manager Gonzalo Pineda. Almada settled in as attacking midfielder and is sixth in MLS in chances created (69).