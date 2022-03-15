Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada had fun in his MLS debut

Almada finished with 18 touches in his 34 minutes. He was on the field for both of Atlanta United’s goals but didn’t contribute to either. He said it was a good introduction to the pace and level of the team and the league. He said that manager Gonzalo Pineda gave him confidence and reminded him that this is a process. Almada said he felt confident and had fun.

Because Almada and his teammates have had so little time to train together, Pineda said he doesn’t yet know if Almada’s best position is as an attacking midfielder or as a winger. He played both, interchanging with Marcelino Moreno, against Charlotte. He played mostly as an attacking midfielder at Velez Sarsfield in Argentina, where he scored 24 goals with 10 assists in 100 appearances.

“I feel OK about that,” Almada said. “I trust him a lot. I know that he understands my game, and he is going to find the best fit for me. I felt good playing on the left.”

Almada said he is fine with the integration into the team being a process, rather than him being penciled in as an automatic starter from Day 1. The team will host Montreal on Saturday, which will be Almada’s next opportunity to play.

“It’s normal,” he said. “I’m getting here. I need to adapt step by step. I had the same process in Velez, so I’m confident that this is the right way to do it.”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE