Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson finishes 3rd for MLS Defender of the Year

Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson finished third in MLS Defender of the Year voting, according to results announced by the league Wednesday.
Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman, a native of Lawrenceville, won for the second consecutive year. Seattle’s Yeimar Gomez finished second, Sporting KC’s Andreu Fontas fourth and New England’s DeJuan Jones fifth.
Robinson has finished in the top five in the voting in two of the past three seasons.
Atlanta United posted 10 shutouts this season.
