Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson finishes 3rd for MLS Defender of the Year

New York City FC forward Valentín Castellanos, (11), and Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
New York City FC forward Valentín Castellanos, (11), and Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Atlanta United centerback Miles Robinson finished third in MLS Defender of the Year voting, according to results announced by the league Wednesday.

Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman, a native of Lawrenceville, won for the second consecutive year. Seattle’s Yeimar Gomez finished second, Sporting KC’s Andreu Fontas fourth and New England’s DeJuan Jones fifth.

Robinson has finished in the top five in the voting in two of the past three seasons.

Atlanta United posted 10 shutouts this season.

Doug Roberson
Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

