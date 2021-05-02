Atlanta United’s offense must regroup and quickly

There is urgency because the team must score at least three on Tuesday in the second leg of its Champions League series to have a chance to advance to the semifinals for the first time in three attempts. There is this: the offense looked the best it has all season in the first half against Philadelphia. It may have coincided with Heinze rolling out what appeared to be his strongest attacking squad. But the team failed to score, mostly because of the heroics of Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Against New England, with four changes to the starting lineup that included Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco and George Bello not in the 11, the defense-unlocking dynamic runs, the aggressiveness with splitting lines with passes and the urgency to press and close down the opponent when it had the ball that was shown against the Union were missing.

To be fair to the team, none of those who competed in the Champions League during the week played well on Saturday. Atlanta United and Portland were the only two of the four to score. None won. Toronto is off. It’s the second consecutive post-Champions League round of MLS games in which the teams who competed earlier in the week failed to win their league matchups on the weekend. The five teams are a combined 2-6-5.

The Philadelphia game will be even more challenging because the team may be without Barco and Jurgen Damm, who left Saturday’s game with muscle injuries. Both players were reaching out and holding their hamstrings as they left the field. Barco leads the team with two goals. Damm has one.

Centerback Anton Walkes said fatigue wasn’t the issue for the team against New England.

“We are professionals,” Walkes said. “A few of us have been in this league for a long time, and that’s happened over the last few years where fixtures start to pile up, especially toward the back end – it’s only the start, so I think it’s just time to reflect on how we performed.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 at Inter Miami, 1 p.m., ABC

May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE