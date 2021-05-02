Atlanta United’s offense must regroup and quickly

Atlanta United striker Erick Torres asked for patience with the team’s offense following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at New England.
The lone goal came for a penalty kick won and converted by Marcelino Moreno in the 43rd minute. It marked the fifth time in six games that the Five Stripes have scored one or fewer goals.
“We know it’s something that we are missing,” he said. “It’s not a secret that the team needs to score more goals. We are working on attacking through the wings, through the center, all week during training. I think we have been creating chances. We just haven’t been able to capitalize on them.”
Atlanta United created eight chances against the Revs. Other than the penalty, its best chance was wasted in the second half because Ezequiel Barco chose to take an extra dribble instead of one-timing a shot in a three-on-two situation.
It’s those types of decisions, not exclusive to Barco, that are a part of why the team isn’t scoring at the clip expected when manager Gabriel Heinze and several new players added with the goal of re-establishing Atlanta United has an aggressive, high-scoring team. In fact, of the six goals it has scored this season, two are from penalty kicks.
There is urgency because the team must score at least three on Tuesday in the second leg of its Champions League series to have a chance to advance to the semifinals for the first time in three attempts. There is this: the offense looked the best it has all season in the first half against Philadelphia. It may have coincided with Heinze rolling out what appeared to be his strongest attacking squad. But the team failed to score, mostly because of the heroics of Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake.
Against New England, with four changes to the starting lineup that included Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco and George Bello not in the 11, the defense-unlocking dynamic runs, the aggressiveness with splitting lines with passes and the urgency to press and close down the opponent when it had the ball that was shown against the Union were missing.
To be fair to the team, none of those who competed in the Champions League during the week played well on Saturday. Atlanta United and Portland were the only two of the four to score. None won. Toronto is off. It’s the second consecutive post-Champions League round of MLS games in which the teams who competed earlier in the week failed to win their league matchups on the weekend. The five teams are a combined 2-6-5.
The Philadelphia game will be even more challenging because the team may be without Barco and Jurgen Damm, who left Saturday’s game with muscle injuries. Both players were reaching out and holding their hamstrings as they left the field. Barco leads the team with two goals. Damm has one.
Centerback Anton Walkes said fatigue wasn’t the issue for the team against New England.
“We are professionals,” Walkes said. “A few of us have been in this league for a long time, and that’s happened over the last few years where fixtures start to pile up, especially toward the back end – it’s only the start, so I think it’s just time to reflect on how we performed.”
