Atlanta United’s offense better, but remains under construction

It tied a season-high with nine chances created on Saturday. The previous high came in that same game against Philadelphia. From those on Saturday, it created 19 shots, putting five on goal.

If not for excellent goalkeeper by Cincinnati’s Kenneth Vermeer and Columbus’ Eloy Room, Atlanta United should have the important six points because it would have had numerous goals. And, to show how its bumpy season is going, Vermeer wasn’t as tough in allowing three goals against Nashville on Saturday.

It’s that kind of season for Atlanta United so far. And there is really just one solution.

“I think just putting it in the net,” Valentino said. “As simple as that sounds, they were there. Sometimes in this game and at this level, the margin of error or the margin of chance or not chance is so small.”

There are two players who may hold Atlanta United’s goals, and its season, in their hands: Marcelino Moreno and Josef Martinez.

Moreno joined the club last season after Pity Martinez was sold. He was tried mostly as an attacking midfielder by then interim manager Stephen Glass. Moreno played as well as could be expected for someone in a new country, a new league and a new team who was dropped right into the lineup.

Gabriel Heinze played Moreno mostly on the wing, where he was less effective. With Ezequiel Barco playing with Argentina in the Olympics, Valentino has moved Moreno back centrally and asked for him to take the ball and drive at defenders. In the past two games, Moreno has created seven chances.

“I don’t want to landlock him,” Valentino said. “I don’t want to put him in shackles and say like you’ve got to stay in these positions. There are things we like to talk about like where can we control space, both in defending and attacking. Can he go and control space in the middle of the pitch and higher up or is he going to work more of the half-spaces? He’s a really talented player.”

The issue for Valentino, and whomever is hired next by President Darren Eales and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra is that Martinez the only bona fide goal-scorer on the 30-man roster. His absence because of injury last year is the biggest reason why the team missed the playoffs. It’s part of the reason why the team is far below the playoff line because it has scored just 14 goals in its 15 games. Martinez has two.

Saturday was his first start since May 29 against Nashville. He missed the next games because he was with Venezuela competing in the Copa America. He texted positive for COVID while in Brazil in the tournament and had to quarantine. After he returned, Heinze elected to leave him out of one game. Martinez returned under Valentino as a sub against Cincinnati. The offense perked up when Martinez came on because he draws defenders toward him.

Opponents know Martinez is the team’s primary threat so he receives a lot of attention. He took two shots on Saturday, putting neither of them on goal. Instead, he became more of a playmaker by creating three chances for teammates.

But if Atlanta United is going to start scoring goals, and earning positive results to start climbing back up the table, it will likely come down to Martinez.

“IT’s a step in the right direction,” centerback Anton Walkes said of Martinez. “He’s not back where he was. That’s a high level to get back to. But we are going to make sure that we help him get there. We know that once he’s firing on all cylinders, he’s an important player and one of the best in the league.”

