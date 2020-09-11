Atlanta United’s next 3 games: Miami, Dallas and Chicago

Atlanta United’s schedule will continue with at least three more games announced by MLS on Friday.
The Five Stripes will host Miami on Sept. 19, Dallas on Sept. 23 and go to Chicago on Sept. 27. Nine more games are expected to be announced at a date to be determined by the league.
Atlanta United is 3-5-2 and will play at Nashville on Saturday. It is the last game in the six-game block released by the league in early August. Atlanta United is 1-2-2 through five of those games.
Miami defeated Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. This will be the team’s third meeting. They tied 0-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their first game.
Dallas is 2-2-4 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. It won its season-opening game against Philadelphia and then Minnesota on Aug. 29.
Chicago is 2-6-2 and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. It defeated Seattle on July 14 and Cincinnati on Aug. 25.
Atlanta United has yet to play Dallas or Chicago this season.
The three games continue Atlanta United’s good fortune of playing some of the league’s worse teams. Atlanta United has played Cincinnati (2-5-3) twice times, Nashville (2-4-3) twice, Orlando (4-2-4) twice, Miami (2-6-2) twice, and Red Bulls (3-5-2) and Columbus (7-1-2) once.
No supporters will be allowed into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for these two home games.
The playoffs will be finalized with the MLS Cup on Dec. 12.
Eighteen clubs will qualify: 10 from East, eight from the West.
The top six from the East will automatically quality. The next four will compete in a play-in match, with the seventh seed taking on the 10th, and the eighth and ninth facing off. The lowest seed will play the top seed in the next round.
Sept. 19 Miami, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
Sept. 23 Dallas, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South
Sept. 27 at Chicago, 7:30 pm., Fox Sports Southeast