Atlanta United’s next 3 games: Miami, Dallas and Chicago

Chicago is 2-6-2 and in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. It defeated Seattle on July 14 and Cincinnati on Aug. 25.

Atlanta United has yet to play Dallas or Chicago this season.

The three games continue Atlanta United’s good fortune of playing some of the league’s worse teams. Atlanta United has played Cincinnati (2-5-3) twice times, Nashville (2-4-3) twice, Orlando (4-2-4) twice, Miami (2-6-2) twice, and Red Bulls (3-5-2) and Columbus (7-1-2) once.

No supporters will be allowed into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for these two home games.

The playoffs will be finalized with the MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

Eighteen clubs will qualify: 10 from East, eight from the West.

The top six from the East will automatically quality. The next four will compete in a play-in match, with the seventh seed taking on the 10th, and the eighth and ninth facing off. The lowest seed will play the top seed in the next round.

Sept. 19 Miami, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

Sept. 23 Dallas, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South

Sept. 27 at Chicago, 7:30 pm., Fox Sports Southeast