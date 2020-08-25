X

Atlanta United’s Meza out 2-3 weeks

March 8, 2020 Atlanta: Atlanta United defender Fernando Meza works against FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez in a MLS soccer match on Saturday, March 8, 2020, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta United
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta United centerback Fernando Meza will be unavailable to play for the next 2-3 week after sustaining an unspecified knee injury in last week’s win against Nashville.

Atlanta United will play at Miami on Wednesday and has four more games scheduled through Sept. 12. Meza would likely miss most of those games, if not all, according to the timeline provided by the team.

Meza, 30, has started six league games for Atlanta United this season.

Meza suffered his injury late in the first half against Nashville. Miles Robinson, who was surprisingly excluded from the starting 11 because of a fitness issue, came on for Meza to start the second half against Nashville.

Meza was signed after the team sold Leandro Gonzalez Pirez to Tijuana. Gonzalez Pirez was later sold by Tijuana to Miami and is expected to start on Wednesday.

