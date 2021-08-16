Atlanta United’s Martinez receives special gift from supporter

“I don’t have a lot of words because I feel love for the people and I try to do my best,” he said. “Sometimes I don’t know the people know that we might score. Every game I might not get a goal, so I try do the best. She gave it to me. When I see that for the first time, I was surprised. It made me feel something in my chest. But I say thank you for the people who made something special for me.”

Jason, who is a student at Georgia studying Ecology with a minor in Spanish, said she wanted to try a large oil portrait of someone who is special to her, Atlanta United fans and those in Venezuela. It took her six days. After she finished, she posted the product on instagram. She said Martinez quickly responded. She responded, asking him if he would mind signing it.

Martinez signed the painting on Sunday and then gave to Jason his game jersey. Jason said she’s worn the jersey since he gave it to her and is going to get it framed.