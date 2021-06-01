Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez called up by Venezuela

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez was called up Venezuela’s national team for upcoming friendlies against Bolivia on June 3 and Uruguay on June 8.
Martinez has 51 career appearances for Venezuela, scoring 11 goals with three assists.
Martinez sustained a torn ACL in his right knee in last season’s first game. He has seven appearances this season with two goals scored.
In 2017, he suffered a quad injury playing for Venezuela’s national team.
Martinez is the second Atlanta United player to be selected by a national team in the past few weeks. Ezequiel Barco was selected by Argentina’s U23 national team for games. Atlanta United hasn’t said if Barco will be released by the club. He came off the bench in the second half of last week’s 2-2 draw with Nashville after missing the previous four games with an injury.