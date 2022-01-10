Atlanta United’s Lennon pushing to improve in USMNT camp

Getting invited to as many U.S. men’s national teams camps this year is the goal of Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon.
Speaking on Monday from the team’s camp in Arizona, Lennon said the players are working hard to put themselves into position to be selected by manager Gregg Berhalter for three upcoming World Cup qualifying games.
“All the focus is training here as hard as as we can to prepare as well as possible for us to go out there and get the three wins that we need,” he said.
The U.S. will play El Salvador on Jan. 27, Canada on Jan. 30 and Honduras on Feb. 2. The U.S. has 15 points and is second in the CONCACAF table. It trails Canada by one point and leads Mexico by one point with six games remaining. The top three nations will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Lennon said the current camp is very competitive because of what’s at stake with the qualifying games. Every player currently in Arizona is based in MLS. Players based in Europe and other continents will join later this month. This is the second consecutive camp in which Lennon was invited. He fulfilled a goal set last year when he was called into the December camp. He started in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina to earn his first cap for the U.S. team.
“I was really happy to do that,” Lennon said of the appearance. “Now it’s just keeping my head down and pushing forward and doing everything I can to to stay involved in this group and understand Gregg and his tactics and what he wants out of me as a player. I know I can do that. I’ve taken his ideas with open arms and and he knows I’m a player that that’s going to give everything for the crest.”
Lennon said he appreciates Berhalter’s desire to let the fullbacks get involved with attacks. Lennon tied for seventh in MLS in key passes (70) last season. He finished with six assists, giving him nine in his first two season with the club.
Lennon said he needs to continue to work on his positioning, something that he said Berhalter has spoken to him about and they’ve discussed in film sessions.
“This is a huge season for me,” Lennon said. “Being being able to get into this camp, and I want to see how many how many camps I can get called into this this year, and hopefully have a great season.”
