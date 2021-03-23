X

Atlanta United’s kit numbers

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s roster on the team’s website now includes the numbers for every player currently signed, which might be handy if you are going to watch Sunday’s two friendly matches at Birmingham Legion:

1 Brad Guzan

2 Ronald Hernandez (worn previously by Franco Escobar)

3 Alex de John

4 Anton Walkes

5 Santiago Sosa (worn previously by Eric Remedi)

7 Josef Martinez

8 Ezequiel Barco

9 Matheus Rossetto

10 Marcelino Moreno

11 Brooks Lennon

12 Miles Robinson

14 Franco Ibarra (worn previously by Adam Jahn)

15 Lisandro Lopez (worn previously by Manuel Castro)

16 Erik Lopez

18 Ben Lundgaard (worn previously by Jeff Larentowicz)

20 Emerson Hyndman

21 George Bello

22 Jurgen Damm

23 Jake Mulraney

25 Alec Kann

28 Tyler Wolff

29 Mo Adams

30 Machop Chol (worn previously by Andrew Carleton)

31 Erick Torres

32 George Campbell

33 Mikey Ambrose

35 Efrain Morales

36 Jackson Conway

