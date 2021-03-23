Atlanta United’s kit numbers

Atlanta United’s roster on the team’s website now includes the numbers for every player currently signed, which might be handy if you are going to watch Sunday’s two friendly matches at Birmingham Legion:
1 Brad Guzan
2 Ronald Hernandez (worn previously by Franco Escobar)
3 Alex de John
4 Anton Walkes
5 Santiago Sosa (worn previously by Eric Remedi)
7 Josef Martinez
8 Ezequiel Barco
9 Matheus Rossetto
10 Marcelino Moreno
11 Brooks Lennon
12 Miles Robinson
14 Franco Ibarra (worn previously by Adam Jahn)
15 Lisandro Lopez (worn previously by Manuel Castro)
16 Erik Lopez
18 Ben Lundgaard (worn previously by Jeff Larentowicz)
20 Emerson Hyndman
21 George Bello
22 Jurgen Damm
23 Jake Mulraney
25 Alec Kann
28 Tyler Wolff
29 Mo Adams
30 Machop Chol (worn previously by Andrew Carleton)
31 Erick Torres
32 George Campbell
33 Mikey Ambrose
35 Efrain Morales
36 Jackson Conway