Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez says he always feel pressure

Speaking to local media for the second time this season, Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez was at times playful, at times mysterious and at times blunt Thursday ahead of Saturday’s game against Montreal.
In other words, his answers reflected the style with which he plays.
“I feel OK,” he said when asked if he is starting to feel like the striker who was named MVP in 2018.
“I trust no one,” when asked about his surgically repaired knee.
“Every day,” when asked if he feels pressure.
“Patience,” when asked the most important thing the team is working on.
Not all of Martinez’s answers were quippy. He spoke for more than 10 minutes and covered a range of topics, but he didn’t want to be too definitive with many answers.
He said his game is always changing. He has two assists this season and is playing like a hybrid playmaker/striker at times.
He agreed that scoring his first goal this season, which came in last week’s 2-1 win against Charlotte, was important because his goals typically come in bunches. Scoring one may lead to many more. His goal against Charlotte was the 25th MLS team he’s scored against, tying a record set by retired San Jose legend Chris Wondolowski.
“You know, as a forward, we live on goals, but we know that some days we’ll have a lot of chances,” he said. “Some days we won’t. But if it can happen to players like (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi or they can go a period without scoring, then it can happen to the rest of us mortals. So hopefully we can get back to you know, being able to score in 15 consecutive games like you mentioned, but I just prefer to go one at a time.”
Martinez’s goal was part of four shots on goal, his most since the Campeones Cup in 2019. Was it a sign that Martinez is close to rediscovering the form that helped him score 100 goals across all competitions in a pace faster than any player in MLS history?
That’s when Martinez said he felt OK. But he did say the day he stops scoring is the day that he will be shipped out.
So, yes, he may be feeling some pressure.
And it has not helped that Martinez is the lone star on the team right now. Luiz Araujo, another Designated Player whom Martinez said he has a close connection to, is out for several more weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of the first game. Marcelino Moreno, who can unlock defenses and play in Martinez with passes, is not in shape for 90 minutes. Thiago Almada, the third Designated Player, is completing his first full week of training with the team.
The good news is the team, despite missing many key players, has taken six points from its first three games. Martinez didn’t seem satisfied with that result.
“While we took six points, and we played two home matches,” he said. “So if we want to be a good team, we have to win home and also be able to win away matches. We can’t just be a team that wins at home.
“You know, the championship that we won, that was three years ago, but some people still are thinking about that. But we can’t be like that. We have to be at our best home and away.”
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
