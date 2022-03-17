Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez says he always feel pressure

“Patience,” when asked the most important thing the team is working on.

Not all of Martinez’s answers were quippy. He spoke for more than 10 minutes and covered a range of topics, but he didn’t want to be too definitive with many answers.

He said his game is always changing. He has two assists this season and is playing like a hybrid playmaker/striker at times.

He agreed that scoring his first goal this season, which came in last week’s 2-1 win against Charlotte, was important because his goals typically come in bunches. Scoring one may lead to many more. His goal against Charlotte was the 25th MLS team he’s scored against, tying a record set by retired San Jose legend Chris Wondolowski.

“You know, as a forward, we live on goals, but we know that some days we’ll have a lot of chances,” he said. “Some days we won’t. But if it can happen to players like (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi or they can go a period without scoring, then it can happen to the rest of us mortals. So hopefully we can get back to you know, being able to score in 15 consecutive games like you mentioned, but I just prefer to go one at a time.”

Martinez’s goal was part of four shots on goal, his most since the Campeones Cup in 2019. Was it a sign that Martinez is close to rediscovering the form that helped him score 100 goals across all competitions in a pace faster than any player in MLS history?

That’s when Martinez said he felt OK. But he did say the day he stops scoring is the day that he will be shipped out.

So, yes, he may be feeling some pressure.

And it has not helped that Martinez is the lone star on the team right now. Luiz Araujo, another Designated Player whom Martinez said he has a close connection to, is out for several more weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of the first game. Marcelino Moreno, who can unlock defenses and play in Martinez with passes, is not in shape for 90 minutes. Thiago Almada, the third Designated Player, is completing his first full week of training with the team.

The good news is the team, despite missing many key players, has taken six points from its first three games. Martinez didn’t seem satisfied with that result.

“While we took six points, and we played two home matches,” he said. “So if we want to be a good team, we have to win home and also be able to win away matches. We can’t just be a team that wins at home.

“You know, the championship that we won, that was three years ago, but some people still are thinking about that. But we can’t be like that. We have to be at our best home and away.”

