Atlanta United’s issues defending set pieces hurt team again

Atlanta United’s problem defending set pieces dates to the preseason, and until it shows that it can stop opponents from scoring, it figures to keep getting played that way.
Montreal was the latest to score against the Five Stripes on a set piece when Kamal Miller got in front of Franco Ibarra to head in a goal from close range in the fourth minute of Saturday’s 2-1 loss. The play was set up on a free kick about 16 yards up the field and outside the penalty box. The ball was sent toward the back post, where Miller had a running start for an easy header.
The team has given up five of its 13 goals on dead balls (non-penalty kicks) this season.
“It’s something we need to continue to work on and hammer out the problems and move in a positive direction,” goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth said.
The goal Saturday followed an “Olimpico” scored by Charlotte in its 1-0 victory April 10 and a goal allowed after an Atlanta United corner kick in a 3-3 draw with Montreal on March 19.
Pineda said Atlanta United doesn’t have the tallest team compared with others in MLS. He said the team tries to avoid giving away corner kicks partially for that reason. Atlanta United’s assistant coaches typically work on the set pieces.
“I feel at times every game we are allowing it (set pieces) to become dangerous,” Pineda said. “I think we need to review, check why we concede at times.
There is a difference between height and desire, though. Montreal had three chances to score on one corner kick in the first half, but failed to do so. After failing to win the first ball, Montreal players were the first to react to loose balls.
Fullback Andrew Gutman said that can’t continue to happen.
“It’s not who’s more skillful or who’s who’s a better player,” he said. “It’s just who wants it more, and for us it’s life or death inside the box. We have to get to a mentality where there’s no chance that you’re going to win the ball over me. There’s no chance that you’re going to push me and you’re going to get the first header on it. And I think that’s just kind of what we’re lacking right now.”
