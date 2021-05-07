Atlanta United’s Heinze congratulates Curtin

“He’s an incredible coach,” Curtin said. “He’s an incredible player, but you can still be also a sore loser and be an (expletive) at the end of the game. I still think there’s a right way. I think you should shake hands like men after the game. He’ll probably have something to say now that I’ve said that. But again, I’m not going to just sit here and take it anymore.”

Heinze didn’t seem aware of what Curtin said. After he was told Friday, Heinze said that if he feels something he says it to a person’s face and doesn’t need a journalist to relay messages for him. He also congratulated Curtin and Philadelphia for advancing to the semifinals of the tournament.

“I’ve won, and I’ve lost a lot, too,” Heinze said. “I think this person doesn’t know me. I had the privilege of having a father and mother who taught me (manners.) If he felt this, I want to tell him that I’m sorry.”

The Five Stripes will host the Union on June 20.

The exchange brought to mind previous Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino’s beef with previous Red Bulls manager Chris Armas. Martino refused to shake Armas hand after a game because he felt he was acting disrespectfully during the game.