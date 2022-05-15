Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda implies no changes in starting 11

Franco, making his eighth start, has been a solid player for the team but is prone to making an important mistake almost every game. Sometimes, the team is punished, such as Sunday, and sometimes it is not. Franco is very good in the air and with the ball at his feet and with his distribution. If Pineda were to decide to bench Franco for next week’s game at Nashville, the only healthy centerback remaining is George Campbell, a 20-year-old who has seven starts this season and 24 appearances in his career.

Pineda has a point. Shuttleworth is a 14-year veteran who made his fourth start because of the season-ending Achilles injury to Brad Guzan. Shuttleworth said he should have done better on the first goal. Rios Novo, just 19 years old, is on loan from Lanus in Argentina. He has yet to appear in an MLS game this season.

“There have been different moments where each of us can do better, or we can do a lot better on the first goal,” Shuttleworth said. “So silly mistakes right now that are costing us some silly goals when, if I take the first goal, we are dominating play, we have all the possession, it comes out of nothing. So it’s frustrating but just something we have to try to improve.”

