Atlanta United’s Emmanuel Latte Lath excited for Saturday’s MLS opener

Emmanuel Latte Lath will experience something in Atlanta United’s season-opening match against Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that he’s never before experienced: Playing in front of a crowd of more than 60,000.
Latte Lath, signed as a Designated Player by Atlanta United for an MLS-record fee of $22 million from Middlesbrough, said on Wednesday that the largest crowd he’s played in front of was with Atalanta against Juventus in Italy’s Serie A.
“I hope I can do 90 minutes, because I don’t feel like really, really good, but I have two days to put myself in a good way,” he said.
Sporting Director Chris Henderson described Latte Lath as Atlanta United’s top target at striker during its scouting and negotiations. He said the data supported what they saw on tape and Jonathan Spector, head of International Player Recruitment and Development, had an interview with Latte Lath that supported what they heard about his character and desire to be at Atlanta United.
Latte Lath checks several boxes that Atlanta United’s scouting model has followed: He is considered a prime age (26), he has been productive (104 goals in 299 appearances) playing in different leagues and tournaments in Europe, he’s a hard worker so that his training replicates his work in matches, and he’s humble.
“We went out and signed an awesome player,” Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey said. “He’s got those metrics and those things support, but we had to change the culture in our team, and this gentleman’s a big part of changing that culture as well.
“We are signing guys in prime age from big leagues who have been adaptable, who we believe that maximizes their chances of succeeding with us and will be part of raising our level to make us hopefully one of the best teams in MLS, but then hopefully becoming part of the vanguard to make MLS one of the best leagues in the world as we roll out toward the World Cup in 2026.”
Latte Lath’s profile, as outlined by Lagerwey, is similar to that of Miguel Almiron, bought from Newcastle for $11 million and signed as a Designated Player in January, Mateusz Klich, gotten in a trade with D.C. United, and Alexey Miranchuk, signed as a DP last summer. They followed the acquisitions last year of Bartosz Slisz and Stian Gregersen, with Saba Lobjanidze, Tristan Muyumba and Xande Silva signed in the summer of ‘23.
Latte Lath has been with Atlanta United less than two weeks. He said he’s working to learn his teammates and manager Ronny Deila. He said last week that he hadn’t watched MLS before signing with Atlanta United. He has since been watching. He said opponents like to play high defensive lines.
“It gives me a chance to run in behind, which I like,” he said.
More about Atlanta United
Jamal Thiare became the third player during Atlanta United’s offseason to receive his green card, clearing another International slot on the roster. Teams must be compliant with MLS rules before Saturday’s openers. Stian Gregersen and Bartosz Slisz also received their green cards two weeks ago. The team is working to secure Saba Lobjanidze’s, according to Lagerwey. Even with the green cards, Lagerwey said the team has no available international slots should it move to fill the last open slot it has on its Senior roster. …
Fullback Brooks Lennon is expected to miss as much as a month of the opening season because of his offseason shoulder surgery, Lagerwey said. Lennon has resumed training with the team but can’t yet participate in sessions with contact. Either Ronald Hernandez or Matthew Edwards are presumed to start against Montreal. …
Homegrowns Ashton Gordon and Adyn Torres, who has an undisclosed injury, are likely to be the team’s two season-long loans, both to Atlanta United 2. Neither has been with the first team during its preseason training sessions.
