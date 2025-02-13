Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Emmanuel Latte Lath available for Saturday’s friendly

Atlanta United Head Coach Ronny Deila before the match against the Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, TN on Saturday January 25, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United Head Coach Ronny Deila before the match against the Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, TN on Saturday January 25, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)
By
13 hours ago

Atlanta United striker Emmanuel Latte Lath has received his visa and may play in Saturday’s preseason-ending friendly against Dallas at the team’s training ground.

“I hope he can be a part of the game on Saturday,” manager Ronny Deila said. “And if that goes good, then we have another week of training, so then he will be available for the game against Montreal (the season opener Feb. 22).”

Latte Lath hasn’t trained with the team. It returned Wednesday from camp in Bradenton, Florida, and a few players could be seen jogging around one of the training pitches. Latte Lath and Pedro Amador were working out with one of the team’s trainers in a corner of another field.

Deila said that Latte Lath works hard, is quick, and attacks space very well. He scored 11 goals during Middlesbrough’s ongoing Championship season in England before he was purchased by Atlanta United for $22 million.

“It’s a reason he has scored so many goals in the Championship in England,” Deila said. “We haven’t, unfortunately, seen him too much in training because of visa process and traveling here. … So hopefully now we will get consistency from today and moving forward.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Neither Amador nor Brooks Lennon will be available for Saturday’s match, which will feature three periods of play instead of two, Deila said. Both could return to training Monday. Lennon hasn’t trained with the team because he underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason. Amador suffered a hamstring strain earlier in the preseason.

In addition to getting Latte Lath, Deila said he was pleased with the team’s training in Bradenton.

Among the areas of focus were the implementation and refinement of tactics and learning more about how to have conversations among the coaches and with the players.

“I think we accomplished a lot of the things that we wanted,” he said. “We showed that we don’t only have 11, we have 22, 23 players that can play and perform. So it’s a big competition in the team, and also on the pitch, I think we had a lot of improvement in many ways.”

Centerback Stian Gregersen described the time as a more European-style preseason because of the intensity and length of the sessions.

“I’m very positive for the season, and now we have the final rehearsal on Saturday, so I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “I have a really good feeling.”

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United introduced new player Miguel Almiron on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Almiron was presented by Sporting Director Chris Henderson (left) and President Garth Lagerwey.

Credit: Doug Roberson

Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron receives visa; Latte Lath may train Monday

Almiron’s signing with Atlanta United was announced on Jan. 30.

Emmanuel Latte Lath has big goals at Atlanta United

Latte Lath said he’s never failed to cross everything off the lists he has compiled ahead of each season since he turned pro.

Miguel Almiron makes Atlanta United return in win against New England

The Latest

Atlanta United Head Coach Gonzalo Pineda reacts during the first half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Atlanta. Los Angeles FC won 1-0 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United will face former manager Gonzalo Pineda in Leagues Cup

Emmanuel Latte Lath has big goals at Atlanta United

No roster moves are imminent for Atlanta United, and for a good reason

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Shoes belonging to missing Westminster coach found in Lake Oconee, sheriff says

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?