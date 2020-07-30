Atlanta United’s Eales implies team has cap space to add player(s)

Atlanta United President Darren Eales hinted Thursday that should the team find an available player that it likes, it might have the salary space to sign that player.
In the past few days, the team reportedly has been interested in two defensive midfielders, Jonathan Gonzalez of Monterrey and Sebastian Perez of Boca Juniors, and striker Erick Torres of Tijuana.
Eales didn’t comment on any of the players, but said this when asked if the team had the space within its salary budget to sign a potentially impactful player: “With our salary cap, we have got potential space. There are always ways we can be creative. It’s difficult in a salary-cap situation. With a bit of ingenuity we might be able to conjure something up.”
The team is 2-3 this season, having lost three consecutive games in the MLS tournament by identical 1-0 scores. Atlanta United hasn’t scored in almost 400 minutes. The team and manager Frank de Boer agreed to part ways last week. It is being led by interim manager Stephen Glass.
The team recently added winger Jurgen Damm of Tigres, and striker Erik Lopez was signed by Atlanta United 2.
The secondary transfer window will open Aug. 12.