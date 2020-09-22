Atlanta United’s Bocanegra: We are angry. We are frustrated

Explore Atlanta United signs Moreno as designated player

Bocanegra said that individual mistakes made by Atlanta United’s players are being punished. He noted that of the past 12 goals conceded by the team, nine have been from restarts, including four that were restarts by the team.

“We have to shake that off,” he said.

When those mistakes are eliminated, Bocanegra said he believes the players' confidence will grow. With confidence will come more positive results.

Bocanegra said he thinks that interim manager Stephen Glass is doing a fantastic job. He said that Glass and his staff arrive before the players, stay until the last players leave, and are spending even more time with individuals players doing film sessions and training in an attempt to improve results.

“Don’t have any excuses,” Bocanegra said. “We will keep fighting. Will keep grinding.”