Atlanta United’s Bocanegra: Carleton, Kunga valuable for other teams

Carleton, a 19-year-old native of Powder Springs, was the club’s first Homegrown signing when he was 15. Perhaps a victim of Atlanta United’s ambition to sign high-priced or veteran players and perhaps a victim of immaturity that comes with being a teenager, Carleton could never win a consistent spot on gameday rosters under manages Gerardo Martino and Frank de Boer. Carleton finished his career having made only 11 appearances in league games from 2017-19. He was sent on loan to Indy Eleven in the USL this season. He made 14 appearances in 16 games, scored one goal and had three assists, for the team.

“Just didn’t see him with a future breaking in with our first team,” Bocanegra said. “He still has a lot of soccer ahead of him. He needs to get into the right situation and style to suit him. With his play at Indy, there will be plenty of people who will bring him on board.”