Atlanta United’s Bello may soon be on the move

Atlanta United has declined to comment.

Bello has 52 appearances with three goals and four assists for the Five Stripes. He has represented the U.S. six times.

The figure quoted by Romano is slightly more than half of what Wolfsburg reportedly paid ($7.35 million) on Friday for Kevin Paredes, an 18-year-old left back who previously played at D.C. United.

Should Bello be sold, Atlanta United has Andrew Gutman, Mikey Ambrose and Caleb Wiley as left backs.

Atlanta United President Darren Eales said two weeks ago that if the club receives a good offer, and the move is good for Bello, they would sell him with their blessing.