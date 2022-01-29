Atlanta United’s Bello may soon be on the move

George Bello could be soon leaving Atlanta United, though his destination seems unclear, according to two reports on Saturday.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Saturday that Atlanta United have reached an agreement with Belgian club Cercle Brugge for $3.75 million, plus sell-on fees. Cercle are seventh in Belgian table. Bello would have to agree to personal terms with the club.
Grant Wahl then reported that Bello would prefer to go to German club Arminia Bielefeld, which has had several offers rejected by Atlanta United. Arminia sits 14in the Bundesliga table.
Wahl also reported that Bello can sign a free transfer agreement during the summer window.
If Atlanta United doesn’t sell the 20-year-old fullback during this transfer window, it may not make a return on its investment in the Homegrown signing.
Atlanta United has declined to comment.
Bello has 52 appearances with three goals and four assists for the Five Stripes. He has represented the U.S. six times.
The figure quoted by Romano is slightly more than half of what Wolfsburg reportedly paid ($7.35 million) on Friday for Kevin Paredes, an 18-year-old left back who previously played at D.C. United.
Should Bello be sold, Atlanta United has Andrew Gutman, Mikey Ambrose and Caleb Wiley as left backs.
Atlanta United President Darren Eales said two weeks ago that if the club receives a good offer, and the move is good for Bello, they would sell him with their blessing.
