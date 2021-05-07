Atlanta United’s Barco will miss Miami game

“It has been a long time since players played in 2-3 days,” Heinze said through a translator. “Just ask people in charge who put together these schedules. They only see the football players and less and less the human beings. People in this position don’t know what it’s like to be a soccer player. It’s going to be get worse and worse.”

Atlanta United opened its 2021 season by playing seven games in less than a month, including three in a span of eight days that ended with the team being eliminated by Philadelphia from the Champions League tournament. The Five Stripes will play at Miami on Sunday. That will start a stretch of games every six or seven days.