Atlanta United’s Barco, Lopez reportedly loan targets

Barco, 22, is coming off his best season with the club. He set personal highs for starts (23), goals (7) and assists (8). However, he has stated his desire is to play for a club in Europe. Atlanta United reportedly paid $13.5 million for him to Independiente before the 2018 season. It wouldn’t make sense for the club to loan him unless the option-to-buy was for a sizeable amount of money and almost guaranteed. Barco has 81 appearances with 17 goals and 17 assists and has yet to justify the transfer fee paid for him.

The club does need to move him out of a Designated Player slot in order to bring on 2-year-old attacking midfielder Matias Almada, another Argentine player whom the club acquired to rights to in December. MLS clubs are allowed a maximum of three DPs. Josef Martinez, Luiz Araujo and Barco are Atlanta United’s.