Atlanta United’s Barco, Lopez reportedly loan targets

Atlanta United is reportedly going to loan Erik Lopez to Banfield in Argentina, and a South American power has entered the chase for Ezequiel Barco, according to reports from Argentina.
Journalist CL Merlo reported on Monday that Brazilian power Flamengo has expressed an interest in taking Barco on loan, with an option to buy. Internacional, another club in Brazil, has also been tied with taking Barco on loan.
Atlanta United declined to comment on both reports. The team will have its first media availability for the pending season on Tuesday.
Barco, 22, is coming off his best season with the club. He set personal highs for starts (23), goals (7) and assists (8). However, he has stated his desire is to play for a club in Europe. Atlanta United reportedly paid $13.5 million for him to Independiente before the 2018 season. It wouldn’t make sense for the club to loan him unless the option-to-buy was for a sizeable amount of money and almost guaranteed. Barco has 81 appearances with 17 goals and 17 assists and has yet to justify the transfer fee paid for him.
The club does need to move him out of a Designated Player slot in order to bring on 2-year-old attacking midfielder Matias Almada, another Argentine player whom the club acquired to rights to in December. MLS clubs are allowed a maximum of three DPs. Josef Martinez, Luiz Araujo and Barco are Atlanta United’s.
Merlo also reported that Lopez, who joined Atlanta United during the 2020 season, would join on an option-to-buy for $1.6 million. Atlanta United reportedly paid a transfer fee of $3.7 million to Olimpia for him. Lopez scored one goal for Atlanta United last season and consistently failed to make gameday rosters. Brought in as a striker and hyped by club President Darren Eales and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, Lopez was moved to the wing by previous manager Gabriel Heinze and never gained any traction at the position. It didn’t seem clear that he was going to get a lot of playing time this season, either.
Moving Lopez would open a Under-22 Initiative slot that could be filled by Almada, as long as his salary doesn’t exceed the maximum budget charge of $612,500, which seems unlikely.
