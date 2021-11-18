ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco 5th in MLS Young Player of the Year voting

Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco #8 dribbles the ball during the match against Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday October 27, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Caption
Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco #8 dribbles the ball during the match against Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday October 27, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco finished fifth in MLS Young Player of the Year voting results released Thursday by the league.

Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi finished first, followed by New England’s Taj Buchanan. Galaxy’s Julian Araujo and Orlando’s Darryl Dike.

Pepi won with 39.47 percent of voting done by the players, clubs and media. Barco, who set season highs in goals (7) and assists (8), finished with 2.33 percent of the vote.

Atlanta United will play NYCFC on Sunday in the first round of the playoffs.

Young Player of the Year

  • 2021: Ricardo Pepi – FC Dallas
  • 2020: Diego Rossi – Los Angeles Football Club

Rookie of the Year

  • 2019: Andre Shinyashiki – Colorado Rapids
  • 2018: Corey Baird – Real Salt Lake
  • 2017: Julian Gressel – Atlanta United
  • 2016: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
  • 2015: Cyle Larin – Orlando City SC
  • 2014: Tesho Akindele – FC Dallas
  • 2013: Dillon Powers – Colorado Rapids
  • 2012: Austin Berry – Chicago Fire
  • 2011: C.J. Sapong – Sporting Kansas City
  • 2010: Andy Najar – D.C. United
  • 2009: Omar Gonzalez – LA Galaxy
  • 2008: Sean Franklin – LA Galaxy
  • 2007: Maurice Edu – Toronto FC
  • 2006: Jonathan Bornstein – Chivas USA
  • 2005: Michael Parkhurst – New England Revolution
  • 2004: Clint Dempsey – New England Revolution
  • 2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire
  • 2002: Kyle Martino – Columbus Crew
  • 2001: Rodrigo Faria – MetroStars
  • 2000: Carlos Bocanegra – Chicago Fire
  • 1999: Jay Heaps – Miami Fusion
  • 1998: Ben Olsen – D.C. United
  • 1997: Mike Duhaney – Tampa Bay Mutiny
  • 1996: Steve Ralston – Tampa Bay Mutiny

About the Author

ajc.com

Doug Roberson
Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta United preparing for challenges of Yankee Stadium
3h ago
Two important players resume training with Atlanta United
23h ago
Bocanegra: I want to help Atlanta United become premier club in North America
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top