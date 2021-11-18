Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco 5th in MLS Young Player of the Year voting

Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco finished fifth in MLS Young Player of the Year voting results released Thursday by the league.
Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi finished first, followed by New England’s Taj Buchanan. Galaxy’s Julian Araujo and Orlando’s Darryl Dike.
Pepi won with 39.47 percent of voting done by the players, clubs and media. Barco, who set season highs in goals (7) and assists (8), finished with 2.33 percent of the vote.
Atlanta United will play NYCFC on Sunday in the first round of the playoffs.
Young Player of the Year
- 2021: Ricardo Pepi – FC Dallas
- 2020: Diego Rossi – Los Angeles Football Club
Rookie of the Year
- 2019: Andre Shinyashiki – Colorado Rapids
- 2018: Corey Baird – Real Salt Lake
- 2017: Julian Gressel – Atlanta United
- 2016: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2015: Cyle Larin – Orlando City SC
- 2014: Tesho Akindele – FC Dallas
- 2013: Dillon Powers – Colorado Rapids
- 2012: Austin Berry – Chicago Fire
- 2011: C.J. Sapong – Sporting Kansas City
- 2010: Andy Najar – D.C. United
- 2009: Omar Gonzalez – LA Galaxy
- 2008: Sean Franklin – LA Galaxy
- 2007: Maurice Edu – Toronto FC
- 2006: Jonathan Bornstein – Chivas USA
- 2005: Michael Parkhurst – New England Revolution
- 2004: Clint Dempsey – New England Revolution
- 2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire
- 2002: Kyle Martino – Columbus Crew
- 2001: Rodrigo Faria – MetroStars
- 2000: Carlos Bocanegra – Chicago Fire
- 1999: Jay Heaps – Miami Fusion
- 1998: Ben Olsen – D.C. United
- 1997: Mike Duhaney – Tampa Bay Mutiny
- 1996: Steve Ralston – Tampa Bay Mutiny
About the Author
Editors' Picks