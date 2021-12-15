ajc logo
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule features 15 nationally televised games

Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: An Atlanta United fan holds a photograph of forward Josef Martinez during the second half against D.C. United at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Sept. 18, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: An Atlanta United fan holds a photograph of forward Josef Martinez during the second half against D.C. United at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s 2022 schedule, released by MLS on Wednesday, features 15 nationally televised games, starting with Sporting KC on Feb. 27 at home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and ending on Decision Day at home against defending champ NYCFC on Oct. 9.

There are currently three games planned in which Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open to full capacity: the opener, Austin on July 9 and Seattle, manager Gonzalo Pineda’s former team, on Aug. 6.

The 34-game schedule includes eight games against teams from the Western Conference: vs. KC, at Colorado, at Nashville, vs. Austin, vs. Real Salt Lake, at L.A. Galaxy, vs. Seattle and at Portland.

The longest stretch of consecutive road games is three, coming near the end of June at Toronto, at Red Bulls and at NYCFC. The team will have a stretch where it plays four out of five games on the road in April at D.C. United, at Charlotte, in the second meeting against the expansion team, at home against Cincinnati, and then at Miami and at Montreal.

The longest stretch of consecutive home games is three, coming in July, against Austin, Real Salt Lake and Orlando.

The toughest stretch may be the final four games, all against teams that made the playoffs: at Orlando, vs. Philadelphia, at New England, the Supporters’ Shield winners, and the finale against NYCFC.

MLS reduced the number of mid-week games to five next seasons. Atlanta United’s five will be:

  • Thursday, June 30 at New York Red Bulls, between games at Toronto on June 25 and at NYCFC on July 3;
  • Wednesday, July 13 at home against Real Salt Lake, sandwiched between home games against Austin on July 9 and Orlando on July 17;
  • Wednesday, August 17 at home vs. Red Bulls, between games at Cincinnati on August 13 and at Columbus on August 21;
  • Wednesday, August 31 at Philadelphia, between a home game against D.C. United on August 28 and a road game at Portland on Sept. 4.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Orlando, between a home game against Toronto on Sept. 10 and a home against Philadelphia on Sept. 17.

Atlanta United 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSEx

