Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule features 15 nationally televised games

Atlanta United’s 2022 schedule, released by MLS on Wednesday, features 15 nationally televised games, starting with Sporting KC on Feb. 27 at home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and ending on Decision Day at home against defending champ NYCFC on Oct. 9.
There are currently three games planned in which Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open to full capacity: the opener, Austin on July 9 and Seattle, manager Gonzalo Pineda’s former team, on Aug. 6.
The 34-game schedule includes eight games against teams from the Western Conference: vs. KC, at Colorado, at Nashville, vs. Austin, vs. Real Salt Lake, at L.A. Galaxy, vs. Seattle and at Portland.
The longest stretch of consecutive road games is three, coming near the end of June at Toronto, at Red Bulls and at NYCFC. The team will have a stretch where it plays four out of five games on the road in April at D.C. United, at Charlotte, in the second meeting against the expansion team, at home against Cincinnati, and then at Miami and at Montreal.
The longest stretch of consecutive home games is three, coming in July, against Austin, Real Salt Lake and Orlando.
The toughest stretch may be the final four games, all against teams that made the playoffs: at Orlando, vs. Philadelphia, at New England, the Supporters’ Shield winners, and the finale against NYCFC.
MLS reduced the number of mid-week games to five next seasons. Atlanta United’s five will be:
- Thursday, June 30 at New York Red Bulls, between games at Toronto on June 25 and at NYCFC on July 3;
- Wednesday, July 13 at home against Real Salt Lake, sandwiched between home games against Austin on July 9 and Orlando on July 17;
- Wednesday, August 17 at home vs. Red Bulls, between games at Cincinnati on August 13 and at Columbus on August 21;
- Wednesday, August 31 at Philadelphia, between a home game against D.C. United on August 28 and a road game at Portland on Sept. 4.
- Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Orlando, between a home game against Toronto on Sept. 10 and a home against Philadelphia on Sept. 17.
Atlanta United 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSEx
