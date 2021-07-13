Atlanta United wins appeal of Mulraney red card

The team appealed the decision to a panel, composed of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, which overruled Dickerson.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season. Because the team’s appeal was successful, the club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals.

Mulraney’s return is important because the team will be without several players Saturday because of injuries, call-ups to national teams or yellow card accumulation.

Those missing will be starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan (call up), centerback Miles Robinson (call up), fullback George Bello (call up) and midfielders Ezequiel Barco (call up), Emerson Hyndman (injury) , Franco Ibarra (injury) and Santiago Sosa (yellow cards).