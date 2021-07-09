Referee defends red card to Atlanta United’s Mulraney

There wasn’t an obvious goal-scoring opportunity because Santiago Sosa, who was beaten by Leal in the run-up to Mulraney’s tackle, had caught up to the play.

Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze said that Dickerson told him that Mulraney didn’t get the ball. Mulraney got the ball.

Heinze said that he is going to ask Atlanta United Vice President to appeal the red card. If Atlanta United loses the appeal, Mulraney will not be able to play in the next game on July 17 against New England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. MLS teams are allowed to make a maximum of two unsuccessful appeals of red cards each season, so teams have to be judicious in their usage.