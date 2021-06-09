Atlanta United will unveil third kit next week

This will be the first time that Atlanta United will have a unique third kit. It will be worn by the players this season only. Adidas is the designer and producer of the kit. There will be a pop-up store at the center for season-ticket members in attendance to purchase the kit.

The third kit will be the fourth one worn by the team this season. It unveiled a new primary kit before the season. It also has worn its secondary gold-and-white kit that was unveiled last year, and for one game it recently wore the kit dispersed to all MLS teams that was made of recyclable materials.