Atlanta United will unveil third kit next week

Atlanta United will unveil its third kit June 17 in an event at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
The event, scheduled from 7-11:30 p.m., will be open for season-ticket holders. The tickets are free can be obtained at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The presentation will be part of an exhibition about the city, soccer and unity. The exhibit will run from June 18-20 to visitors to the center.
This will be the first time that Atlanta United will have a unique third kit. It will be worn by the players this season only. Adidas is the designer and producer of the kit. There will be a pop-up store at the center for season-ticket members in attendance to purchase the kit.
The third kit will be the fourth one worn by the team this season. It unveiled a new primary kit before the season. It also has worn its secondary gold-and-white kit that was unveiled last year, and for one game it recently wore the kit dispersed to all MLS teams that was made of recyclable materials.