Atlanta United will play friendly game in Athens

Atlanta United celebrates the beginning of their 5th season where United President Darren Eales speaks before the unveiling the 2021 team uniforms Friday, Feb 26, 2021 during a drive-in at the Home Depot Backyard. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Atlanta United will play a preseason game in Athens at the University of Georgia’s Turner Soccer Complex, club President Darren Eales said Wednesday.

“Sort of hope some of the success they had last season is going to rub off on us so this year,” Eales said of the college football national champs.

Eales hinted that there will be another friendly played somewhere outside of Atlanta. The team also will leave the region to train for two weeks. Eales said the club is trying to strengthen its brand in Mexico, so that may be the destination for the camp. It trained there before the 2020 season.

Additionally, the club is going to have in-person launch for its new away kit.

“It’s part of our sort of tent-pole events where we have that connection with our supporters, and again, when I look back to last year, we won a very few clubs that did something in person,” he said, referring to events for the home kit, as well as the third kit.

Details on the game in Athens and the kit launch will be announced later. Tickets will be sold for the game in Athens.

“We’re excited about playing there and just having a chance to meet our supporters where they are,” he said.

Eales said he hopes the team’s exhibition schedule will be ready to be released Friday.

Other notes of interest:

  • The lower bowl is sold out for the team’s opening game against Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb 27.
  • The team has a 91% renewal rate for season-ticket sales for the coming season. “I’m really proud of that considering what everyone’s gone through over the last couple of years with COVID,” he said.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

