Atlanta United will play friendly game in Athens

Atlanta United will play a preseason game in Athens at the University of Georgia’s Turner Soccer Complex, club President Darren Eales said Wednesday.
“Sort of hope some of the success they had last season is going to rub off on us so this year,” Eales said of the college football national champs.
Eales hinted that there will be another friendly played somewhere outside of Atlanta. The team also will leave the region to train for two weeks. Eales said the club is trying to strengthen its brand in Mexico, so that may be the destination for the camp. It trained there before the 2020 season.
Additionally, the club is going to have in-person launch for its new away kit.
“It’s part of our sort of tent-pole events where we have that connection with our supporters, and again, when I look back to last year, we won a very few clubs that did something in person,” he said, referring to events for the home kit, as well as the third kit.
Details on the game in Athens and the kit launch will be announced later. Tickets will be sold for the game in Athens.
“We’re excited about playing there and just having a chance to meet our supporters where they are,” he said.
Eales said he hopes the team’s exhibition schedule will be ready to be released Friday.
Other notes of interest:
- The lower bowl is sold out for the team’s opening game against Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb 27.
- The team has a 91% renewal rate for season-ticket sales for the coming season. “I’m really proud of that considering what everyone’s gone through over the last couple of years with COVID,” he said.
