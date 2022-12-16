Atlanta United will play at Chattanooga in friendly

The teams have met two times. The first was the friendly, and the second was in the third round of the U.S. Open earlier this year. Atlanta United won both matches.

Atlanta United earlier this week announced that it will host Toluca in the American Family Insurance Cup at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The full MLS schedule is expected to be released Tuesday.

The rest of Atlanta United’s exhibition schedule will be announced in coming weeks, according to the club.

Chattanooga plays in the National Independent Soccer Association. It went 14-3-7 last season. Its roster includes several players from Georgia, including Marietta’s Greg Stratton and Dalton’s Fabian Rodriguez and Damian Rodriguez.

“We have so much respect for the entire Atlanta United organization,” Jeremy Alumbaugh, CEO for Chattanooga FC, said in a statement provided by Atlanta United. “We appreciate them making the trip to Finley Stadium. This is yet another opportunity for us to demonstrate why Chattanooga is such a strong hub for soccer. "

