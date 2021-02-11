Atlanta United will face Alajuelense in Champions League first round

This will be Atlanta United’s third time playing in the Champions League. After knocking out Costa Rican team Herediano, it was eliminated by Monterrey in the quarterfinals in 2019. After knocking out Honduran team Motagua, it was eliminated by Club America in the quarterfinals in 2020.

Bocanegra said there is an advantage for Atlanta United in that it has played many games in Mexico and Central America in the past three years. This will be its fifth time playing in the region.

This will be LD Alajuelense’s sixth appearance in the tournament. It reached the semifinals in 2014-15.

If Atlanta United advances, the quarterfinals are scheduled to be played as a home-and-home series April 27-29 and May 4-6. The Five Stripes would play either Philadelphia or Saprissa.

The semifinals are scheduled to be played as a home-and-home series Aug. 10-12 and Aug. 24-26.

The championship will be a single leg and is scheduled to be played Oct. 26-28. The team that hosts will be the club that produces the most points from the early rounds. Goal-difference will be the tie-breaker, if needed.