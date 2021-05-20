Atlanta United will be featured in street-art battle

An Atlanta-based artist, inspired by Atlanta United, will be one of four people around the country to compete in a street-art competition established by MLS ahead of two important games this weekend.
The artist, Paper Frank, will at noon Friday start to create a unique piece of art. Kyler Martz will be doing the same for Seattle, Atlanta United’s opponent Sunday, while Mighty Short and Aaron Kai will “battle” for Portland and the L.A. Galaxy, respectively. The artists will have 60 minutes to complete their pieces.
The creations can be seen by going to Bitski.com/MLSxSecretWalls. Viewers can bid to win the art for 48 hours on Bitski.com.
According to the league, it also will give fans a chance to purchase limited-edition matchup poster NFTs as open editions over the course of the weekend.
During the 90 minutes of each of the two matches, the league will open a window on Bitski.com for supporters to buy the virtual matchday poster NFTs. The pieces have been custom created by the four artists to commemorate the games.