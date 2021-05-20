Atlanta United will be featured in street-art battle

The artist, Paper Frank, will at noon Friday start to create a unique piece of art. Kyler Martz will be doing the same for Seattle, Atlanta United’s opponent Sunday, while Mighty Short and Aaron Kai will “battle” for Portland and the L.A. Galaxy, respectively. The artists will have 60 minutes to complete their pieces.

The creations can be seen by going to Bitski.com/MLSxSecretWalls. Viewers can bid to win the art for 48 hours on Bitski.com.