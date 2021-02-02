Atlanta United waives Adam Jahn

Atlanta United on Tuesday waived striker Adam Jahn.
Jahn, 30, scored three goals last season, his only one with the team.
Jahn likely fell to third on the depth chart after the signing of Lisandro Lopez and the return of Josef Martinez from a knee injury that sidelined him for most of last season.
Jahn was signed from Phoenix Rising in the USL prior to the 2020 season.
A tall striker at 6-foot-3, he was supposed to offer an alternative in attack. After Martinez sustained his injury in the season-opening win at Nashville, Jahn appeared 21 times with 13 starts. He added two assists in 1,072 minutes.
“Adam was a true professional during his time here and we want to thank him for his contributions to the club,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the team. “We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
In the release from the team about Jahn, the post-move roster didn’t include Andrew Gutman, whose rights are held by Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. Atlanta United retains his MLS rights.