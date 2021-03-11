Atlanta United vs. Charleston scheduled to be streamed

Atlanta United’s exhibition game against Charleston on March 20 at the training ground in Marietta is scheduled to be livestreamed on the team’s website. The game time has yet to be announced.
The team’s exhibition Saturday against Tormenta, scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and its exhibition against Chattanooga on March 24 will be played behind closed doors and will not be livestreamed. Both games are scheduled to be played at the training ground.
The final scheduled exhibition will be at Birmingham on March 28.