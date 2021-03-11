X

Atlanta United vs. Charleston scheduled to be streamed

June 14, 2017, Kennesaw: Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann prepares to play the Charleston Battery in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup fourth round at 5th Third Bank Stadium on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Kennesaw. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
June 14, 2017, Kennesaw: Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann prepares to play the Charleston Battery in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup fourth round at 5th Third Bank Stadium on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Kennesaw. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta United | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s exhibition game against Charleston on March 20 at the training ground in Marietta is scheduled to be livestreamed on the team’s website. The game time has yet to be announced.

The team’s exhibition Saturday against Tormenta, scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and its exhibition against Chattanooga on March 24 will be played behind closed doors and will not be livestreamed. Both games are scheduled to be played at the training ground.

The final scheduled exhibition will be at Birmingham on March 28.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.