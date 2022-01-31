Atlanta United turns training camp focus to Mexico trip

Pineda said the fitness levels of the team should increase. The team has three more friendlies scheduled in Mexico against Celaya on Feb. 6, against LIGA MX power Chivas on Feb. 13 and against Tepatitlan, also on Feb. 13. The games will be streamed on atlutd.com/live. Times haven’t been announced.

“I think the three teams are going to be competitive and something different,” Pineda said. “So I want to see the reaction on the mental aspects of adapting to different situations in a game.”

Pineda said he has some fun things planned for the players, including paintball and soccer golf to build camaraderie.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan said the social aspects of an off-site training camp are fun, but the players are there to work with the goal of getting better every day. He said the club has set high goals for this season. He didn’t say what the goals are but most of the players have mentioned winning the MLS Cup when asked what they hope to accomplish this season. The team won the title in 2018.

“As every day comes with every training session, there will be more that’s being asked of us from the coaching staff, and it’s our job to try and pick that up as quick as possible and then implement that in games,” Guzan said. “And obviously, we’ve got some some friendlies lined up down there. And there’ll be opportunities, like I said, to get better day in and day out.”