Atlanta United trades George Campbell to Montreal

Campbell was comfortable with the ball at his feet and would sometimes try to dribble through opponent’s lines. Sometimes it was successful. Sometimes he would lose possession and it would lead to counterattacks.

He sustained an injury that kept him out of the lineup for the season’s final nine games.

“We are very happy with George’s acquisition,” Vice President and Chief Sporting Officer Olivier Renard said in a statement from Montreal. “He’s a player we tried to get in the past, but his club preferred not to let him go at the time. He has the type of profile we particularly like; a young player who doesn’t take an international spot, and who we can support in his development. I am very confident that he has what it takes to strengthen our current defensive squad.”

The trade may have been necessary because the team has several quality centerbacks. The group includes Miles Robinson, who is returning from a ruptured Achilles, Alan Franco, JuanJo Purata, Noah Cobb, a Homegrown, and Efrain Morales, another Homegrown. Andrew Gutman also played as a centerback in a three in a back three.

The trade of Campbell may open time for Cobb to gain minutes as a backup with the first team. He signed his Homegrown contract last year but it goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Cobb made 26 appearances for Atlanta United 2 last season. Vice President Carlos Bocanegra and manager Gonzalo Pineda have said they believe Cobb has a lot of potential.

