Atlanta United to take part in U.S. Open Cup

In addition to Atlanta United, the MLS teams that will participate are FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, Los Angeles FC, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City.

Atlanta United will field a mix of first team and Atlanta United 2 players, as they have done in the past.

The first round will consist of 32 games with 32 amateur clubs from the Open Division meeting 32 professional teams from Division III. The Open Division representatives include 11 qualifying-round winners, 11 USL League Two teams, eight NPSL teams, the USASA National Amateur Cup champion and the UPSL spring champion. Division III representatives include 12 USL League One teams, nine NISA teams and 11 MLS Next Pro teams. The winners of the first round will play each other in the second round of the tournament.

The winners of the second round then will be matched up against the 16 Division II professional teams from the USL Championship, which will enter the competition in the third round. The remaining eight USL Championship teams and eight MLS teams will enter in the Round of 32, along with the winners from the third round. The eight USL Championship teams include 2023 league champion Phoenix Rising FC and the next seven best teams from 2023 standings enter Round of 32.

The MLS clubs participating in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, and their MLS Next Pro teams, were excluded from the selection process, which was determined based on results in the 2023 MLS regular season.

U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round: March 19-21

Second Round: April 2-3

Third Round: April 16-17

Round of 32: May 7-8

Round of 16: May 21-22

Quarterfinals: July 9-10

Semifinals: Aug. 27-28

Final: Sept. 25

*Dates are subject to change